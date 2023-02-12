The NFL recognizes the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life

NATL (AP) — The NFL is recognizing the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life. The first responder's actions were recognized with a tribute video at the "NFL Honors.”

More than a month after Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field he was awarded the NFLPA'S Alan Page Community Award and a standing ovation from his peers.

Hamlin appeared on stage with the Bills and Bengals training and medical staff who were all honored and recognized at the awards ceremony.

Bill's assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington who performed CPR on Hamlin also earned a fifth-place vote for the NFL'S MVP award.

In the weeks after Hamlin’s collapse, his toy drive fundraiser received unexpected GoFundMe donations and raised more than $9 million.

Hamlin has made steady progress in what will be a long recovery.