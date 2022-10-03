Watch Now
Terry Bradshaw reveals he was treated for 2 kinds of cancer in the last year

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Fox commentator Terry Bradshaw is sen before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. On Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, Bradshaw said that he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 7:18 PM, Oct 03, 2022
Fox Sports football analyst Terry Bradshaw revealed over the weekend that he battled and defeated cancer twice over the last year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend made the announcement Sunday on "Fox NFL Sunday," revealing that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer last November, CNN reported.

The Associated Press reported that the 74-year-old was treated at Yale University Medical Center, even undergoing surgery.

In March, the Hall of Fame quarterback was diagnosed with skin cancer, CNN reported.

The Associated Press reported that he found a tumor on the back of his neck, which turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor. He underwent treatment in Houston at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"I'm cancer free. I'm feeling great," he told audience viewers, the news outlets reported.

During his tenure with the Steelers, he won four Super Bowls, the Associated Press reported.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989, CNN reported.

