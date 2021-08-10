Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Tennis player who used homophobic slurs during Olympics shows up to next tournament in rainbow attire

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
Fabio Fognini, of Italy, reacts during a third round men's tennis match against Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Fabio Fognini
Posted at 7:32 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 19:32:56-04

Fabio Fognini, an Italian tennis player, attempted to show he supports the LGBT community following the use of homophobic slurs during the Olympics.

During his first match since the Olympics, Fognini wore rainbow wristbands and a rainbow headband on the court.

On Instagram, Fognini posted a picture in his attire and captioned it with the hashtag #loveforall.

Reaction to the gesture was mixed. Some people appreciated the sentiment. Others felt the gesture and apology don’t go far enough.

Fognini blamed the hot conditions in Toyko for directing the homophobic slur at himself.

He added that he didn’t want to “offend anyone’s feelings.” He said he loves the LGBT community, and apologized “for the nonsense that I let out.”

Fognini, who is ranked 36th in the world, won his match in the rainbow attire. He beat Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers in Toronto, Canada.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku