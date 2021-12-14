Target recalls 'Letters to Santa' mailboxes for laceration hazard

Target has issued a nationwide recall on a decorative holiday mailbox due to a laceration hazard.

The "Bullseye’s Playground" branded mailbox was sold in red or white and measures about 7 inches in length, 3 inches in width and 10 inches in height. The words “Letters to Santa” are printed on the front of the mailbox in white or black letters.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there may be sharp edges on the mail slot of the decoration. At least seven incidents of injury have been reported, with at least three cases requiring medical attention.

Target advises customers who bought the mailboxes to return them immediately for a full refund.

