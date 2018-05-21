Tampa-area schools make security changes for final days of school year

WFTS
5:09 PM, May 18, 2018
9:26 AM, May 21, 2018

Tampa Bay area students will see noticeable changes to security following Friday's deadly shooting in Texas.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he will put armed officers on every public school campus.

FLORIDA — Schools across Tampa Bay will see noticeable changes to security during the final days of school following Friday's deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

  • Hillsborough County deputies and Tampa Police will have increased security at all schools.
  • Heightened law enforcement presence at 40 elementary schools currently without a school resource officer. 

POLK COUNTY

PINELLAS COUNTY

  • No planned changes expected. The Pinellas Co. Sheriff tweeted that they are working diligently with Pinellas County Schools to keep students protected everyday.

PASCO COUNTY

  • Expect heavy police presence at school for the remainder of the school year.

MANATEE COUNTY

  • Manatee County deputies will have increased security at all schools.

 

