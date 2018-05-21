Tampa-area schools make security changes for final days of school year

FLORIDA — Schools across Tampa Bay will see noticeable changes to security during the final days of school following Friday's deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Hillsborough County deputies and Tampa Police will have increased security at all schools.

Heightened law enforcement presence at 40 elementary schools currently without a school resource officer.

POLK COUNTY

Armed officers will be at every school for the rest of the year.

No backpacks allowed.

Students may carry bags no larger than a small purse.

PINELLAS COUNTY

No planned changes expected. The Pinellas Co. Sheriff tweeted that they are working diligently with Pinellas County Schools to keep students protected everyday.

PASCO COUNTY

Expect heavy police presence at school for the remainder of the school year.

MANATEE COUNTY