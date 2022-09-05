Watch Now
Son of late Foo Fighters' drummer pays tribute to father during concert

David Richard/AP
Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 12:50:45-04

Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son took the stage at a tribute concert to honor his late father.

Hawkins died in March from a drug overdose.

The Foo Fighters held their first concert in honor of Hawkins at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Hawkins' son, Shane, joined the band for "My Hero." As Shane played the drums like his father, lead singer Dave Grohl watched with admiration.

The concert also featured performances from members of Queen, AC/DC and The Pretenders. Elton John was featured in a pre-recorded video and comedian Dave Chapelle spoke about his interactions with Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters will hold another tribute concert on Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

