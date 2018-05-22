Sinkhole opens up in White House lawn

Justin Boggs
5:00 PM, May 22, 2018
Getty Images

A small sinkhole opened in the White House lawn on Tuesday, causing a section of the lawn to be roped off. 

The sinkhole is in the north lawn of the White House. White House groundskeepers placed a wooden board over the sinkhole. 

After pictures of the sinkhole were posted on social media, some took to Twitter to make light of the situation. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top