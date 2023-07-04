Shooting leaves 3 people dead and 8 injured in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Fla. — According to the Fort Worth Police Station, three people are dead and eight others wounded after a shooting erupted just before midnight in Fort Worth Texas.

Police said multiple shooting victims were in a parking lot when they arrived. It is believed that 10 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

First responders at the scene said it was difficult to get to the victims. Some people were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, others via ambulance.

Police had to drive one victim to an ambulance outside of the event.

Police said it’s “too early to tell” if the shooting was gang-related, a domestic dispute, or something else.

This comes nearly two years after another shooting left 8 people injured at the ComoFest in Fort Worth, Texas.

