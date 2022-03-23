Watch
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

NATO: Up to 15k Russian soldiers killed in conflict in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
A Ukrainian soldier stands on the ruins after Russian shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. At least eight people were killed in the attack. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 12:08:45-04

KYIV, Ukraine — NATO estimates that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine.

A senior NATO military official said Wednesday the estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.

The U.S. government has not provided public estimates regarding Russian or Ukrainian casualties.

The casualties include soldiers killed in action, wounded in action, and those taken prisoner or missing in action, according to the NATO official.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4