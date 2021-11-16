Watch
Reese's, Mtn Dew offer holiday specials at the table

Some of your favorite snack food brands have made some major efforts to be at your holiday table this year.

The Hershey Company released a limited edition run of 9-inch, pie-sized Reese's peanut butter cups. Company officials said only 3,000 of these pumpkin pie replacements were made, and all sold out within a matter of minutes.

Not to be outdone, PepsiCo has released "Gingerbread Snap'd," a festive flavor variant of its Mountain Dew (stylized in most territories as Mtn Dew). The company describes the drink as "DEW with a blast of gingerbread flavor."

"Snap'd" is available in most areas in 20-ounce bottles and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.

