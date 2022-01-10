Recalled electric knives sold at Amazon, Walmart

43,000 electric knives sold at several national retailers have been recalled after it was learned the devices can become stuck in the "on" position.

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued the recall for its American Angler Electric Fillet Knife. The knife was sold online at Amazon, Walmart and Bass Pro Shops, among other retailers.

According to this alert from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, "The trigger mechanism on the Electric Fillet Knife ('EFK') units can become stuck in the 'on' position, posing a laceration hazard."

23 reports have been made of the defect. No injuries were associated with the reports.

The affected model number is 32300 and are connected with these serial numbers and UPC codes:

AEK-OB-DS-003-1 / 079061007662

AEK-OB-DS-008-1 / 079061010877

AMK-KM-DS-003-1 / 079061025550

AEK-OB-RB-004-1 / 079061010860

Scott Fetzer says that customers should unplug the unit, cut the power cord, and take pictures of the destroyed unit, then visit the American Angler website to initiate a replacement request before throwing away the device. Refunds will not be issued.

