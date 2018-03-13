President Trump's longtime personal aide fired from White House

Fair
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: White House Personal Aide to the President John McEntee (L) and White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino leave the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump November 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Kelly and Porter are accompanying Trump to St. Charles, Missouri, where he will address a rally and "give remarks on tax reform," according to the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump's longtime personal aide John McEntee was fired and escorted from the White House on Monday, three sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN.
Two sources said McEntee was pushed out because of issues with his security clearance, making him the latest aide to be forced out because of difficulties obtaining a permanent security clearance.
The Wall Street Journal first reported his exit.
Minutes later, the Trump campaign announced McEntee would be joining the reelection effort as a senior adviser for campaign operations.
