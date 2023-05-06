Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Police respond to shooting at Dallas-area mall

Fox4 Breaking News
WFTX
Fox4 Breaking News
Posted at 6:34 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 19:24:48-04

Authorities in a suburb of Dallas are responding to a reported shooting at an outlet mall.

The Dallas field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) tweeted Saturday afternoon that personnel are responding to an active shooter incident at a mall.

Police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children. The Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is dead.

Police in Allen are continuing to investigate and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

Follow along with Fox4 as we continue to bring you the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM