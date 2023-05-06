Police respond to shooting at Dallas-area mall

Authorities in a suburb of Dallas are responding to a reported shooting at an outlet mall.

.@ATFDallas ATF personnel are responding to the active shooter incident at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, TX. Allen Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ntQXLIK4bs — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) May 6, 2023

The Dallas field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) tweeted Saturday afternoon that personnel are responding to an active shooter incident at a mall.

Police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children. The Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is dead.

Police in Allen are continuing to investigate and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update. — Allen Police Department (@Allen_Police) May 6, 2023

Follow along with Fox4 as we continue to bring you the latest updates.