WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Arlington Fire & EMS said its units were responding to a “reported active violence incident” in the area shortly after 11 a.m. ET.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.