Officer pulls suspected drunk driver from burning vehicle

Police officers saved a man who was inside a burning vehicle just outside of Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

The Alhambra Police Department said the officer was responding to a crash when he noticed the pickup was engulfed in flames.

A female officer is heard yelling at the man to get out of the vehicle. When she opens the door, the male officer pulls the man to safety.

"The driver of the vehicle showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol," the Alhambra Police Department stated.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the officers was also taken to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The officer was treated and released, the police department said.