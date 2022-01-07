Watch
Novak Djokovic addresses fans while in immigration detention hotel in Australia

Hamish Blair/AP
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Djokovic has had his visa canceled and been denied entry to Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, and is set to be removed from the country after spending the night at the Melbourne airport as officials refused to let him enter the country for the Australian Open after an apparent visa mix-up.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair, File)
Novak Djokovic
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 17:25:19-05

Novak Djokovic thanked his fans on social media Friday.

"Thank you to the people around the world for your continuous support," Djokovic said. "I can feel it and it's greatly appreciated."

Djokovic has been confined to an immigration detention hotel for days in Australia following a dispute over his visa.

He flew to the country after he said he received a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open. The tennis tournament requires players to be vaccinated for be approved for a medical exemption to enter the country and compete.

However, the Australian Border Force stopped Djokovic upon landing in the country. His visa was eventually canceled.

Djokovic has appealed the decision. A hearing over his visa is scheduled for Monday, a week before the grand slam tournament is scheduled to begin.

