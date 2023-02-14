Watch Now
Not all Valentine's day plans have to be "Bad and Boujee"

Posted at 1:37 PM, Feb 14, 2023
NATL — While many couples celebrate Valentine's day with lavish meals, and gifts, one celebrity couple knows the true way to someone's heart is through Mcdonald's.

That's why rappers Cardi B and Offset are teaming up with the fast food franchise to bring you the first-ever celebrity duo meal.

The meal will include a classic cheeseburger paired with a tangy barbecue sauce and a large coke, courtesy of Cardi B, and a quarter pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C orange Lava burst from Offset. Each meal will also come with a large order of fries and a hot apple pie to share.

Starting Feb 14, 2023 customers can order the duo meal which will be served in fun packaging inspired by the couple, and a throwback valentines day card for anyone to share with their spouse, best friend, or even with themselves.

