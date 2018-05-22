New York school district installing security system that can recognize gunmen, sex offenders

LOCKPORT, N.Y. - The Lockport City School District thinks it could soon be a national model for school security.

Superintendent Michelle Bradley said the district is installing 300 new security cameras loaded with a new high tech software. The software recognizes people who pose a threat, like terminated employees, sex offenders, suspended students, or someone carrying a gun. Then, it alerts police or school leaders.

“It will add another layer of security to what we already have,” Bradley said.

It will be the first security system of its kind in any public school in the United States. It will be installed in all 10 buildings owned by Lockport School District.

Tony Olivo with Corporate Screening & Investigative Group, LLC is working with Canadian owned SN Technologies to get th\e high-tech system into more buildings in western New York.

“We’ve actually been looking to deplore this type of technology in hospitals, health care organizations, as well as places like malls,” Olivo said.

The new system is just part of the changes Lockport Public Schools have made to security recently. The school also just installed new doors and a sign-in system, which cost close to $4 million dollars.

The projects are being funded by the Smart School Bond Act of 2014 — a referendum allowing the state to give schools money for safety following the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. More than 200 school across New York are on the waiting list for approval for funds from the act.

The recognition system will be installed in Lockport schools over the summer. Leaders say this is just another layer of proactive security to protect their most precious values.