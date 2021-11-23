NASA project hopes to knock asteroids off-course

It sounds like a movie plot, but it's not - scientists with the National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) are firing rockets at an asteroid, hoping to knock it off course.

The asteroid in question does not pose a threat to Earth, however if this test is successful, it could be a key moment in developing an interplanetary defense system.

Chris Shaw speaks with DART program scientist Mitch Schulte about the project and the likelihood of an asteroid with the potential for catastrophic damage actually crossing Earth's path.