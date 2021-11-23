Watch
NewsNational

Actions

NASA project hopes to knock asteroids off-course

items.[0].videoTitle
NASA scientists are launching a craft to smash into an asteroid in hopes of knocking it off course. The goal is to see if such technology could save Earth in the event of an asteroid on collision course with our planet.
Poster image (6).jpg
Posted at 12:10 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 12:10:25-05

It sounds like a movie plot, but it's not - scientists with the National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) are firing rockets at an asteroid, hoping to knock it off course.

The asteroid in question does not pose a threat to Earth, however if this test is successful, it could be a key moment in developing an interplanetary defense system.

Chris Shaw speaks with DART program scientist Mitch Schulte about the project and the likelihood of an asteroid with the potential for catastrophic damage actually crossing Earth's path.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4