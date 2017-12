LONG BEACH, California — A gunman killed himself after shooting two others, one of whom died, inside a law office building.

The other is stable at an area hospital following the incident that happened Friday afternoon. As it was happening, people were seen fleeing the office building and shouting about the incident going on inside.

The surviving shooting victim took himself to the hospital, the LA Times reports.

Officials speaking to the public said this was a workplace shooting but did not make it clear whether the shooter was a former employee of the law firm where this took place.

As of Friday evening none of those involved had been named by police.