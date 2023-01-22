Mourners gather at Graceland Mansion to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Today more than a thousand people gathered at Graceland mansion to honor the life of Lisa Marie Presley.

Presley was a singer, songwriter, and the daughter of Elvis Presley. During the funeral service, she was remembered as a loving mother, an old soul, and preserved and protected her father's legacy.

Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley was among many who gave kind remarks to the late musician. She read a poem from one of Lisa's daughters entitles "The Old Soul," in which Lisa is called an icon, role, model, and superhero to many all over the world.

Presley was laid to rest at Graceland's meditation garden in an above-ground grave next to her grandparents and great-grandparents, as well as her son Benjamin Keough who died in 2020.

After her father's death in 1977 Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust. This meant along with Elvis Presley Enterprises she also managed Graceland and other assets. The mansion has since been turned into a museum that thousands of fans visit each year to celebrate the life and music of Elvis Presley.

In 2005 Presley sold her majority interest but retained ownership of the Graceland Mansion, the 13 acres around it, and all the items inside the home. A representative from Elvis Presley Enterprises has said the mansion is in a trust that will go to the benefit of her children.

Presley, died on Jan. 12 of 2023 after she was taken to a hospital in California. She is survived by three daughters — Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Harper Vivienne Anne Lockwood.