Mother accused of leaving kids in the cold to go shopping

A Louisville, Kentucky woman is accused of leaving her three children in the cold on Tuesday while she shopped inside of a Walmart, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

According to the Herald Leader, Broquel King, 28, was allegedly inside of the Walmart while her three children, ages 4, 20 months and six months, were left inside of a car with the windows open. The temperature inside the car was reportedly 15 degrees.

Police said that King told them she was only inside the store for five minutes, but Louisville Police said they had been on the scene for at least 20 minutes before King returned to the car.

King was charged with three counts of endangerment, three counts of criminal abuse and a count of disorderly conduct, the Herald Leader reported.

“(The) suspect’s actions placed children in substantial danger of death or serious physical injury due to the extreme cold,” a Louisville officer wrote in the arrest report.

According to the CDC, infants are more susceptible to frostbite in cold weather as infants can't make enough body heat by shivering.