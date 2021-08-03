Minivans Making Not-So-Mini Comeback

Remember making fun of your friends "Soccer mom car"? Well those jokes may not be aging so well. The minivan has often been the butt of many jokes. But new reports show that the car many have deemed "uncool" is making a big comeback on dealer lots.

That report by Cox Automotive, the company that oversees autotrader.com and Kelly Blue Book, says that Minivans are selling around 8% higher prices than the average sticker price right now. That might not seem like a lot, but if you compare the prices minivans sold at to the prices that more popular models like S.U.V's, trucks, or sedans sold at last month, it's a big difference.

Ultimately it's the features in minivans that are setting them apart right now. People who have bought a new minivan in the last few months say features like higher seats, sliding doors, and cargo make them more attractive than other models.

Right now, there are only 4 models of minivan being distributed across the country. The Toyota Sienna, Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey, and the new Kia Carnival.