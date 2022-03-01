Miles-long Russian military convoy inches toward Kyiv

Russia's military assault on Ukraine is now in its sixth day as a miles-long Russian military convoy threatens Ukraine's capital.

CNN and Politico report that satellite images show a 40-plus mile convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles is inching closer to Kyiv. The military equipment is approaching from Belarus, where thousands of Russian troops were stationed before the invasion.

Fighting has intensified on the ground as Russia stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

The reports come as local outlets say more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday.

The Associated Press has not yet confirmed the local media reports.

Ukrainian fighters are putting up fierce resistance, and surprisingly, Russia has not been able to dominate the skies.

But civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war. Families and children are huddling in underground subway stations and other shelters.