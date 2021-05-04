Watch
23 dead, 70 injured after metro overpass collapses onto road in Mexico City

Mexico City Metro Collapse
Posted at 3:29 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 11:43:59-04

MEXICO CITY — Mexico City officials say an elevated section of the city's metro collapsed and at least 23 people have been killed.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said people could still be trapped inside the train, which plunged toward a busy boulevard late Monday.

One subway car left was dangling on the collapsed section, and rescuers searched it for hours.

Those efforts were suspended early Tuesday because of concerns for those working near the precariously dangling car.

A crane was brought in to help shore it up.

Officials say about 70 people were injured.

The overpass was about 16 feet above the road in southern Mexico City.

