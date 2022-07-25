Message in bottle found in park 27 years later

If you find this please call... If not home leave it on answer machine. —Travis, Brian, Drew, Lance

A surprising reunion in Texas recently for the man who wrote the above note as a child.

The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission was looking for garbage.

"Walking along the shore, I saw the bottle and it was buried about halfway," recalled Terri Pettijohn. "I said, 'You know, I think we've got a note in the bottle.'"

Breaking the bottle, they found the message in kids' handwriting. Pettijohn says that within two minutes of reading, attempts were made to call the phone numbers supplied.

The numbers were not in service, but undaunted, the group searched for and tracked down one of the names, Brian Standefer, sending him a picture of the note.

"I had to do a double-take," Standefer said. "We said, 'Hey, maybe one day we'll be able to find this.' I definitely forgot about it."

The bottle was discovered about two miles away, surviving 27 years and several hurricanes.

Standefer says the bottle's discovery comes with some poignancy; one of the friends, Travis Casler, passed away recently.

"It gives goosebumps," he said. "[Travis] had something to do with it, and he's shining down and saying everything's going to be okay."