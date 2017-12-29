Massive NYC fire claims 12 lives

A massive fire broke out Thursday evening in an apartment complex in the New York borough of the Bronx, killing 12, and injuring four, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference.

The massive blaze was centered on the third floor of the apartment complex. New York Fire said it had nearly 160 firefighters on the scene of the fire.

"This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years," de Blasio said in a Thursday news conference.

The apartment complex is located near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. The complex is said to be five stories tall, and has at least 20 units.

"This tragedy is, without question, historic in its magnitude," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "Our hearts go out to every family who lost a loved one here and everyone fighting for their lives."

Nigro said that one of the victims who died was 1 year old.