MAINE SHOOTING | At least 18 dead, suspect identified in multiple shootings

LEWISTON, Maine — At least 18 people have been killed and 13 wounded after a series of shootings in Lewiston at a restaurant and a bowling alley.

Colonel Ross with the Maine State Police confirmed the number of deceased at a press conference held this morning.

Ross said 7 people were killed at the bowling Alley, 8 dead at Schmelglee Billiards, and 3 died at the hospital.

The Colonel continued to say several families have been notified but 10 of the deceased still need to be identified.

The owners of Schemengees Bar and Grill took to Twitter to express their deepest condolences for the lives lost in the shootings.

The owners of Schemengees Bar and Grill in Lewiston, Maine have released this heartbreaking message on FB on last night’s mass shooting. @scrippsnews pic.twitter.com/cpnst8477O — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) October 26, 2023

Just after 11 p.m., Lewiston Police identified the suspect, as Robert Card.

Maine Governor Janel Mills told the public during the press conference Card is considered to be "armed and dangerous" and is telling the public not to approach him under any circumstances.

Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck says Card is still at large and there is a statewide and nationwide focus on bringing him into custody.

Lewiston Chief of Police, David St. Pierre is encouraging residents to lock their doors and stay inside as the manhunt continues.

Pierre is urging residents to be mindful of their own personal safety and pay extensive attention to detail.

"We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate," the post read.

Police are encouraging residents with any information regarding Cards' whereabouts to report it immediately and call 911.