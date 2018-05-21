Maryland officer killed in line of duty, armed suspect remains at large

PERRY HALL, Md. - A Baltimore County, Maryland police officer was killed in the line of duty in Perry Hall, Maryland on Monday.

According to Baltimore County Police, around 2 p.m. they received a call for a suspicious vehicle in the unit-block of Linwen Way.

Police say the officer responded to the scene when she encountered a suspect or suspects. They say she suffered significant critical injuries and was later transported to Franklin Square Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

The officer was a 4-year veteran with the police force and was expecting an anniversary this July.

Officials said there were multiple suspects involved but they are actively searching for at least one suspect.

During a press conference, Cpl. Shawn Vinson said detectives determined that there was a house on Linwen Way that has damage to a patio door. The damage indicated that it may have been a burglary in progress.

Baltimore County Police are searching for an armed suspect and they are expanding the scene.

Officers with rifles canvassing area and neighborhood near Belair and Joppa Road. Search area expanding. Baltimore County Police looking for suspect in deadly officer shooting. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/RmdS3QmxRB — Nadia Singh (@NadiaSinghNews) May 21, 2018

Officials say people who live in the area of were told to shelter in place.

A police officer was shot while investigating suspicious activity in Perry Hall near Belair and Klausmier Roads. Heavy police activity in that area. I have no more details and will pass along information as reported to me by the Baltimore County Police Department. — David Marks (@david_s_marks) May 21, 2018.

Motorists were told to avoid a nearby area due to a heavy police activity.

BREAKING: Baltimore Co police investigating a serious incident on Belair Rd in Perry hall. Traffic being stopped and redirected at intersection with Dunfield. Police say avoid area and if you live close stay inside and lock your doors and windows. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/FrOrjbPoiO — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) May 21, 2018

Other law enforcement agencies, as well as officials, are sending their thoughts and prayers for Baltimore County Police.