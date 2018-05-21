Maryland officer killed in line of duty, armed suspect remains at large

Baltimore County Police looking for armed suspect

Corey Shegda, Khalida Volou
3:06 PM, May 21, 2018
6:17 PM, May 21, 2018

Photo by Tony Marsala

PERRY HALL, Md. - A Baltimore County, Maryland police officer was killed in the line of duty in Perry Hall, Maryland on Monday. 

According to Baltimore County Police, around 2 p.m. they received a call for a suspicious vehicle in the unit-block of Linwen Way. 

Police say the officer responded to the scene when she encountered a suspect or suspects. They say she suffered significant critical injuries and was later transported to Franklin Square Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

The officer was a 4-year veteran with the police force and was expecting an anniversary this July.

Officials said there were multiple suspects involved but they are actively searching for at least one suspect.

During a press conference, Cpl. Shawn Vinson said detectives determined that there was a house on Linwen Way that has damage to a patio door. The damage indicated that it may have been a burglary in progress.

Baltimore County Police are searching for an armed suspect and they are expanding the scene.

Officials say people who live in the area of were told to shelter in place.

Motorists were told to avoid a nearby area due to a heavy police activity. 

Other law enforcement agencies, as well as officials, are sending their thoughts and prayers for Baltimore County Police.

