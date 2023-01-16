Mafia Boss evades capture for 30 years

SICILY — After nearly three decades on the run, Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has been arrested. Denaro has been convicted of helping coordinate and execute some of Italy's most heinous slayings.

The Mafia boss was apprehended by authorities after he sought treatment at a private clinic in Sicily. Denaro is expected to serve multiple life sentences in a maximum-security prison.

Denaro was convicted of dozens of murders, along with bombings in 1992 and 1993 that killed anti-Mafia prosecutors, which lead to a crackdown on the Sicilian crime syndicate. A year later he went into hiding and has evaded capture until now.