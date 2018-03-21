Lollapalooza 2018 official lineup revealed

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 52°
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 29: The Weeknd performs during Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour at Spark Arena on November 29, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Lollapalooza has released the official lineup for this summer’s music festival.
Headliners include The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys.
Other performers announced are Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend, Khalid, Tyler, the Creator, LL Cool J, Camila Cabello and Lil Pump — among many others.
For the full Lollapalooza lollapalooza.com/lineup
Four-day general admission tickets are now on sale.
The passes cost $335, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.
Single-day tickets are not for sale yet. Those tickets are “coming soon,” according to the official Lollapalooza website.
The four-day Lollapalooza Festival will run this year from August 2-5 in Chicago’s Grant Park.