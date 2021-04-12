Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Student fires at officers at Tennessee school, is killed when officers fire back

items.[0].videoTitle
Authorities say police faced gunfire as they responded to reports of a possible gunman at a Tennessee high school, leaving one person dead and an officer wounded.
knoxville.jpeg
Tennessee School Shootings
Tennessee School Shootings
Tennessee School Shootings
Tennessee School Shootings
Tennessee School Shootings
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 22:59:19-04

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities say a student at a Tennessee high school fired at officers and was killed by police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch said at a news conference Monday that police responded to a report of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

He says the officers found him in a bathroom and ordered him to come out, but he wouldn’t comply.

Rausch says that’s when the student reportedly opened fire, and police fired back.

The student died at the school, and an officer was shot in the leg and taken into surgery.

During an appearance on WVLT, Mayor Indya Kincannon said the officer who was shot is awake, in good spirits, and is "going to be OK."

No one else was seriously injured in the incident.

The school was the subject of media reports in February after three students were shot to death over a three-week span.

According to The Associated Press, those shootings did not occur in the school.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku