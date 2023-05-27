Judge rules Colorado student can't wear sash with Mexican and American flags at graduation

GARFIELD COUNTY, Co. — A federal judge has ruled in favor of a Colorado school district after a student sued to wear a sash with the Mexican and American flags at graduation, CNN reports.

Naomi Peña Villasano filed a lawsuit against Garfield County Schools, saying the district violated her right to free speech. Villasano's defense team also sought a temporary restraining order to allow her to wear the sash at the May 27 ceremony while the court considered their claims.

Friday, one day before the ceremony, Judge Nina Y. Wang denied the motion.

Wang ruled that a student wearing regalia at graduation sends a message that the school approves, so it “qualifies as school-sponsored speech, at least for the duration of the ceremony.” The district said standardized attire was required to create a message of unity, which Wang agreed with.

Judge Wang noted that the district’s policy would have permitted Villasano to reproduce the design of the sash on her graduation cap, and would have allowed her to wear the sash before and after the ceremony.