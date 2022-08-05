Investigators say Indiana congresswoman was in vehicle that veered into oncoming traffic

Investigators now contend a vehicle carrying an Indiana congresswoman caused a deadly crash.

Rep. Jackie Walorski was a passenger in a RAV 4, which authorities say veered into oncoming traffic on Wednesday.

According to CBS News, investigators are still trying to determine what caused the vehicle to cross the center line of State Road 19 in Elkhart County, Indiana.

Authorities initially claimed the other vehicle was at fault, but they said they came across new evidence.

All three people inside the RAV 4 died. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed in the crash.

Walorski had served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013.