Idaho murders: Suspect in custody in killings of 4 university students, law enforcement source says

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department in Idaho will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to announce developments in the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students.

The police department’s announcement of the news conference at 1 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET) comes a day after police said they have received about 20,000 tips through more than 9,025 emails, 4,575 phone calls, and 6,050 digital media submissions while having conducted over 300 interviews in the case of the four students slain in an off-campus home.

Fox News is reporting authorities have arrested a suspect in the Nov. 13, 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students.

A man in his mid-20s was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the law enforcement source said to Fox News Digital.

The suspect is a college student but does not attend the University of Idaho, the source added. He appeared in court Friday morning.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed to death in the early morning hours in a rental home just yards from campus.

The mysterious killings initially baffled investigators and left the small college town of 25,000 deeply shaken.

The four students were each stabbed multiple times in the torso and were likely ambushed in their sleep with a large fix-bladed knife between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to the coroner and police.