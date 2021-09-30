Watch
Hyundai, Kia recall more than 500,000 vehicles due to backward turn signals

Uncredited/AP
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo, bottom. Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended. The recall covers Hyundai’s Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2015 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017. Kia’s Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 4:59 PM, Sep 30, 2021
More than 500,000 Hyundai and Kia cars and minivans have been recalled in the U.S. for backward turn signals.

According to the Associated Press, the recalled vehicles are 2015-17 Hyundai Sonata's, 2016-17 Sonata gas-electric hybrids, and 2015-17 Kia Sedona minivans.

The AP reported that the automakers said the turn signal could be backward due to software in a junction box not correctly interpreting the signals sent from a multi-function switch.

According to the AP, no injuries or crashes have been reported.

Owners with the affected vehicles are asked to go to their nearest dealer and get it fixed, which is free.

The AP reported that Hyundai should notify owners in a letter starting Nov. 19 and Kia owners beginning Nov. 12.

