Hundreds of Starlink satellite units deployed to emergency command units across Florida

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is helping Florida get cell service and connect to the internet.

More than 370 Starlink satellite units have been deployed across Florida, officials said Monday.

The units can support up to 120 devices at a time. They are being centered at mobile command units to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

Speaking about the equipment on Monday, Florida emergency management officials thanked Musk for the donations, which they said were easy to use. They said it took people about 20 minutes to unbox the equipment and have it working in about 20 minutes.

Parts of Florida have struggled to get cell service following the devastation from Hurricane Ian.

As more people gain internet access, the state is requesting that they document when missing people have been found safe. They can fill out a form at http://safe.fl.gov. To report a missing person, information can be submitted to https://missing.fl.gov/es.

Drone videos from Fort Myers to Arcadia show the devastation. Some communities are still underwater.

Florida has reported 58 storm-related deaths. However, that number is expected to rise as officials gain more access to areas that were vulnerable to the hurricane.