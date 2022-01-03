Holmes jury says it's deadlocked on 3 of 11 criminal charges

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 criminal counts she faces, according to a note from the panel read aloud in court.

Judge Edward Davila instructed jurors to re-examine their views and change their opinions if they were wrong, then sent them back to their deliberations.

The jurors spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse weighing reams of evidence presented during a three-and-a-half-month trial.

Jurors have spent roughly 40 hours spread across seven days in deliberation so far.

Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company's blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough.

Holmes claimed to have invented a medical revolution with Edison, a machine that could run several blood tests on a single sample. She said the invention would save time, resources and patients from needless needle pricks.

Theranos' value soared, and Holmes was dubbed a rising star in the tech sector. But things began to unravel for Holmes after the machine produced inaccurate test results and didn't work the way she described it would.