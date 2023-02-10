Here are the history-making moments to watch for on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl LVII will be filled with history-making moments. The first one will happen before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

For the first time ever at a Super Bowl, a crew of female pilots will conduct the flyover during the national anthem. The four female pilots were chosen to honor 50 years of women flying in the Navy.

Autumn Lockwood will also make history at the big game. She will be the first Black woman to serve as a coach on a Super Bowl team. Lockwood is in her first year as a sports conditioning coach with the Eagles.

History will also be made on the field. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will become the first two Black quarterbacks to go head-to-head in a Super Bowl. Mahomes also has the opportunity to make history as the first Black quarterback ever to win two Super Bowl games. He led the Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl LIV.

This year's game will also feature brothers facing off for the first time in history. Jason Kelce is the center for the Eagles and his brother, Travis, plays tight end for the Chiefs.

Their mother, Donna, won't be rooting for one son over the other. However, she gave them advice ahead of the game.

“Just leave everything out there," she said. "Don’t regret any moment. Just give it everything you have.”

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.