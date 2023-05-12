Watch Now
Harris group agrees to buy NFL's Washington Commanders from Snyder family

Nick Wass/AP
FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports team record $6 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, April 13, 2023, because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 16:46:38-04

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.

The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.

The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions.

Harris’ group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

