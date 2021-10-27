Halloween candy: See what candy is your state's favorite

With Halloween just days away, everyone is gearing up for witches, goblins, and candy!

If you've ever wondered what candy in your state is the most popular, the people over at Candy Store can help you with that.

They broke down 14 years' worth of data to put together a map that shows what candy is prevalent in each state.

In most states, chocolate is the big winner, with Reese's Cups being the big winner. Skittles was No. 2, and M&M's rounded out the No. 3 spot.

Candy sales should surge this year, with the National Retail Federation projecting candy sales to hit $3 billion this year.