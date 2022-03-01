Grants aim to save history at Black colleges, universities

ATLANTA, Ga. — A national nonprofit organization is giving more than $650,000 in grants to help five historically Black colleges and universities to help preserve their campuses.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation this week announced the grants through its HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative.

The Washington-based trust aims to help the institutions develop campus preservation plans, which it called “a roadmap for preserving and celebrating the historic and hallowed places important to their institutional legacy.”

“There are 105 HBCUs across the country, and their infrastructure needs are increasingly urgent,” the National Trust for Historic Preservation said in announcing the grants. “These campus-wide plans help keep legacy as an essential part of any future improvement, development, or maintenance.”

The grants are going to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida; Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi; Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C.; Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina.