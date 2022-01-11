Girl Scouts partner with DoorDash for cookie season

A delicious development has been announced as the Girl Scouts begin to embark on the 2022 cookie selling season.

The organization has announced a partnership with food delivery courier Doordash. When the service rolls out nationwide in February, cookie lovers will be able to arrange either on-demand delivery or pickup from a nearby booth run by local scout troops.

Some select troops will start their Doordash service later in January.

As always, all proceeds benefit Girl Scout troops and the local councils, powering amazing experiences for girls and facilitation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing and product availability varies, so contact your local council for more information. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies in a few different ways: