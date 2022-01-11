Girl Scouts partner with DoorDash for cookie season

A delicious development has been announced as the Girl Scouts begin to embark on the 2022 cookie selling season.
The organization has announced a partnership with food delivery courier Doordash. When the service rolls out nationwide in February, cookie lovers will be able to arrange either on-demand delivery or pickup from a nearby booth run by local scout troops.
Some select troops will start their Doordash service later in January.
As always, all proceeds benefit Girl Scout troops and the local councils, powering amazing experiences for girls and facilitation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing and product availability varies, so contact your local council for more information. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies in a few different ways:
- If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
- You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Visit this page for Terms and Conditions. Visit this page for the SMS Privacy Policy.
- Visit DoorDash.com or download the app to find out if and when on-demand delivery is available in your area by searching for "Girl Scouts." If not immediately available, continue to check back in to find a local troop nearby.
- Beginning February 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.