Ford hikes prices on new electric Mustang models just before orders go out

Ford is raising the price of its new electric Mustang just days before the models go out and new orders come in.

The 2023 Mustang comes in a rear-wheel drive base model, starting at about $46,000.

The new price is about $3,000 more than last year's version, CNN reported.

Other higher-end models could cost as much as $70,000 but would feature state-of-the-art technology.

Features could include advanced driver assistance technology and an extended range battery pack allowing drivers to go around 290 miles before needing a charge.

Ford cites supply chain issues and ever-changing market conditions for its price hike.

Orders open soon for the new electric vehicles.