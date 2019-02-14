VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman who was arrested for driving under the influence can be heard on body camera video threatening a sheriff's deputy with violence, telling him, "My KKK friends will burn your family."

"You f***** with the wrong white people," 53-year-old Julie Edwards can be heard telling Deputy Brandon King. "KKK's got your a**, boy."

Edwards was arrested for driving under the influence and now faces charges for that along with resisting an officer without violence, making a threat against a law enforcement officer and refusing to submit for testing.

The arrest report says she also told the deputy, "n****rs should've never been let out of slavery."

"Deputy King is of African-American descent and knows the history behind the KKK and the pain and torture they have caused and still cause to African-Americans today," the arrest report says.