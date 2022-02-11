Watch
FDA: Pfizer delays COVID vaccine additional dose EUA for youth under 4 years, more data needed

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. The Air Force became the second military service to approve religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, granting requests from nine airmen to avoid the shots, officials said Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 2:07 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 14:07:14-05

The Food and Drug Administration announced today that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech have announced plans to amend their Emergency Use Authorization seeking approval from the FDA for the COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years. A request that came from the FDA.

The company plans to continue submitting data and extend their rolling submission to the FDA. The trail for children 6 months through 4 years is "ongoing" the company said in a statement, and "data on the first two doses in this age group are being shared with the FDA" Pfizer said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

