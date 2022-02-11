FDA: Pfizer delays COVID vaccine additional dose EUA for youth under 4 years, more data needed

The Food and Drug Administration announced today that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech have announced plans to amend their Emergency Use Authorization seeking approval from the FDA for the COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years. A request that came from the FDA.

The company plans to continue submitting data and extend their rolling submission to the FDA. The trail for children 6 months through 4 years is "ongoing" the company said in a statement, and "data on the first two doses in this age group are being shared with the FDA" Pfizer said.