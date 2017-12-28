Explosion in Russian supermarket injures 10

1:05 PM, Dec 27, 2017
Nine people were hospitalized after a blast inside a store in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, state-run news outlets Tass and Sputnik reported Wednesday, citing local officials.

A total of 10 people were injured, Sputnik said.

Preliminary data shows that an explosive device found at the scene contained 200 grams (7 ounces) of TNT, state-run RIA news agency reported. The device was inside a locker at a chain supermarket called Perekrestok, located in an entertainment complex.

Tass reported that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal investigation into the explosion, citing Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative for the committee.

The city has been a target for at least one other explosion this year. Fourteen people were killed and dozens more were injured on April 3 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives in the city's metro system.

The April explosion, which has been linked to terrorism, occurred on a passenger train traveling through a tunnel in the center of the city.

