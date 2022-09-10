Elton John sends condolences to the royal family after death of Queen Elizabeth II

British musician Elton John paid respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at a show in Toronto, Canada, before a sea of fans as well-wishers gathered in London during ten days of mourning for Her Majesty before the royal funeral.

"About the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. She was an inspiring presence to be around," John said.

His words were met with a round of applause from fans at the show.

I've been around her, and she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency, and genuine caring warmth," he said.

"I'm 75, she's been with me all my life. I am very sad that she won't be with me anymore. But I'm glad that she's at peace, and I'm glad she's at rest, and she deserves it; she's worked bloody hard. I send my love to her family and her loved ones. She will be sorely missed. Her spirit lives on, and we celebrate her life tonight with music, ok," John said.