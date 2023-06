Driving tests can definitely be scary and difficult to pass.

However, one 63-year-old woman has gone viral after posting her driving test online.

The elderly woman goes over many circuit bays and even tries to stop the car but ends up speeding up and crashes into a lamppost.

Local media in Argentina reported the car tipped over and firefighters had to assist her and help get her out of the vehicle.

The local media said the woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.