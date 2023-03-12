Eight people dead after smuggling boat capsizes

SAN DIEGO, CALI. (AP) — Eight people were killed when two migrant smuggling boats capsized off San Diego Beach.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, women on one of the boats called 911 on Saturday to report that one of the vessels have overturned in the waves off of the shores.

Coast Guard and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews pulled the bodies of eight adults from the water.

Weather conditions did hamper the search for additional victims, but rescuers found the two boats in shallow waters near the shore.

A San Diego Lifeguard said an estimated 23 people were aboard the 2 boats.

No additional victims were found in the water and officials said some or all of the remaining passengers could have escaped via the beach.